William (Bill) J. Gorga 

Bill Gorga, a longtime East Marion resident whose family has been part of the North Fork community since the late 1960s, passed away surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Gorga; and his children, Michael, Christopher, and Danielle.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bill worked as a stationary engineer for New York City. Outside of his career, he was an avid music lover, boater, and truly the life of the party.

In 2023, Bill was honored as a local hero after bravely stopping a carjacking in Greenport and helping save a baby in the backseat, a moment that reflected his courage and instinct.

He will be forever loved and never forgotten. May he now rest in peace.

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