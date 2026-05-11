Brian Charles Ringold passed away peacefully on May 4, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Dec. 17, 1976, in Bristol, Penn., Brian was the beloved son of Robert and Maureen (LaMarca) Ringold. In 1978, Brian moved with his family to the North Fork, where he grew up and built a life

centered around family, friendship, and the sea.

Brian attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Southold High School before earning his bachelor’s of science degree from Quinnipiac University. From an early age, Brian found his greatest joy on the water. Whether deep sea fishing, fly fishing, or cruising the bays with family and friends, the ocean was where he felt most at peace. A skilled and respected fishing boat captain, Brian was admired for both his knowledge of the water and his generous spirit. He will be remembered for his kindness, infectious smile, hearty laugh, and the way he made everyone around him feel welcome.

Brian also had a passion for cooking, and his culinary creations brought family and friends together on countless occasions. He shared a special bond with his beloved canine companions — Buoy, Pirate, Triton, and Skipper — who were an important part of his life.

Brian was predeceased by his father, Robert Ringold. He is survived by his loving mother, Maureen Ringold; his sisters, Deborah Wood and Donna Ringold (John Larsen); his fiancée, Tracy Corcoran; his nephews, Nicholas and Charles Sisino, and Hadden Wood; his niece, Mollie Wood; his great-nephew Charles Robert Sisino Jr. and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was also

predeceased by his beloved niece, Cate Wood.

Family and friends were received on Thursday, May 7, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on May 8 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the North Fork Animal Shelter.

“Fair winds and following seas Captain.”

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