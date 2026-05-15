Doreen Jessica Volinski (Boyle) was born on July 12, 1958, to Marjorie and Conrad “Corky” Volinski, Jr. of East Marion.

Doreen graduated from Greenport High School in 1976. She then lived her life on the North Fork of Long Island where she raised her six children. In 2024 she relocated to Mooresville, N.C., where she peacefully passed in her sleep on May 2, 2026.

Doreen is predeceased by her parents; her sister Marianne; her brother Michael and her goddaughter Meghan.

Doreen is survived by her sister Corinne of Arizona and brother Carl of Oregon.

Doreen is also survived by her children Jessica Hubbard (Brian Lechmanski) of Shelter Island, Randi Hubbard Juarez (Jesse Juarez) of Mooresville, N.C., Lauren Hubbard Sanwald (Ray Sanwald) of Shelter Island, Kaitie Clancy (Kieran Clancy) of Sherrills Ford, N.C., Michael Mazzaferro of Southold and Ally Boyle of Denton, Texas.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her eight grandchildren: David Neese, Christopher Heins and Jacob Lechmanski; Jaden, Jesse and Jackson Juarez and Nathan and Nolan Sanwald.

Doreen will be remembered as a kind and dedicated caregiver in her community, known for her warm smile.

A celebration of Doreen’s life will be held in the summer in her hometown of East Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League in Southold, NY, in honor of her eternal love for animals.

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