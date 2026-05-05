Francine “Fran” Osmer of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Southold, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2026 at the age of 96.

Fran raised her family in Southold alongside her beloved husband, Richard Osmer, a longtime coach in the Southold school system, who predeceased her in 1988. Together, they built a life centered on family, community, and service.

She is survived by a sister Terry Ferguson Ashworth of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and by her seven children: Chris of Hawaii; Rick and Craig, both of Fort Myers, Fla.; Mark of Wilmington, N.C.; Fran of West Milford, N.J.; Patricia of Glen Rock, Penn.; and Eric of Newport, N.C. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who will cherish her memory.

Fran was deeply involved in the Southold community for decades. She worked in the Southold school system from the 1950s through the 1980s alongside her husband, taught swimming during the summers, and shared her love of the arts through performances with the North Fork Theatre. She was also an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Fran will be remembered for her warmth, energy, and devotion to her family and community. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

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