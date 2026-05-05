Jessica Susan Kujawski of Mattituck passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026. She was 51 years old.

Jessica was born on April 17, 1975 in Southampton, to Susan M. (née Audioun) and Francis “Frank” A. Kujawski Jr. She was one of five children. After high school, she attended college and attained her associates degree.

In her professional career, she worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Walmart in Riverhead. She enjoyed spending her Friday afternoons at the Mattituck Library playing mahjong. Most importantly, family was everything to her.

Predeceased by her father Frank; she is survived by her mother Susan; siblings Andrew Kujawski, Paul Kujawski (Autumn), Caryn Kujawski and Elizabeth Kujawski; and nephew Maxwell Kujawski.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association or Sacred Heart Parish would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

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