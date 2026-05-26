Oct. 23, 1951 – May 17, 2026

Joseph Paride Pfaff, “Joe,” age 74, formerly of Cutchogue, passed away painlessly on May 17, 2026 in Oak Island, N.C., from a sudden cardiac arrest, after a battle with cancer that was marked by courage, dignity, optimism and humor.

Joe was deeply loved by all who knew him for his generosity, his huge heart, his work ethic, his spreadsheets, his love of music, cars (especially Corvettes), animals, tennis, golf and food, and his vivid storytelling.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dorothy Pfaff; his two children who brought him so much joy, Danielle and Joseph Pfaff; his nieces, Mara (Guy) DeWitte, Megan Murtha, Rachel and Sarah Pangia, and Samantha (Clint) Heichel; his grandniece, Mary Murtha; and his two sisters-in-law, Ruth Edwards and Deborah Pangia; along with so many loving friends who feel like family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peacock, Newnam and White Funeral & Cremation Service in Southport, N.C. To view a full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit peacocknewnamwhite.com.

Celebrations of life will be held both in Southport, N.C., and on the East End of Long Island over the summer. More details will be shared once finalized.

The family is deeply grateful for the generous outreach from so many who loved Joe. Should you wish to honor his memory, please consider making a donation in Joe’s name to the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue (Wilmington, N.C.) or to the American Cancer Society.

Finally, an enormous thank you to Joe’s tireless physicians, nurses and other healthcare providers who helped him to live as fully and long as he could. And, sincere gratitude to the first responders from the Oak Island Fire and Police Departments and Brunswick County EMS for their professionalism and compassion during a difficult situation.

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