Laurie Ann (Mellas) Staron died May 27, 2026. She was 76.

Laurie graduated from Greenport High School in 1967 and later attended Career Academy in NYC. Afterward, she worked in her parents’ restaurant called Paradise Sweets, which was located in Greenport.

She began a new job at home raising a family and in this role she unselfishly put the needs of others before her own. She also helped others without being asked.

Laurie enjoyed tending her many gardens in her free time.

Predeceased by her parents, William and Lois Mellas; and siblings Jean, Lois, William and Robert, Ms. Mellas is survived by her husband Robert; daughter Angela; son Timothy; and three grandchildren: Joseph Schoedel and Andrew and Jake Staron.

The family is being assisted by Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Committal is scheduled for Monday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

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