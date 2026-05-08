More space for crepes at Encanto’s new location

Gustavo Acero and Yuri Catherine are at the helm of Encanto Crepes & Cafe, which moved to its new location last month. (Photo credit Christopher Scott, Nomadic Friend Productions)

Encanto Crepes & Café, a business founded on positive energy, moved their operation and sweet and savory treats just down the road in Greenport, to 140C Main St.

Now serving their Colombian coffee, crepes and other carefully curated menu items out of their new Main Street location, the husband-and-wife owners Gustavo Acero and Yuri Catherine are excited to continue growing the business, feeding customers and introducing their culture to North Fork foodies and coffee connoisseurs.

“My wife and I feel like this is the place we dreamed of opening when we opened three years ago,” said Mr. Acero. “There was a lot of love for the little space at 177 [Main St., Greenport] because it gave us an opportunity.”

The full story can be read on the Northforker website.