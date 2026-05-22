On May 14, 2026, Nancy Mae Cottral Mazzaferro peacefully passed away at the age of 75 surrounded by family in Vermont.

She was a loving mother to Michael Mazzaferro and Jennifer MCCullough; grandmother to six grandchildren, Emily Worm, Alexander Anderson, Maia Mazzaferro, Jacob Mazzaferro, Ella Mazzaferro, and Braeden McCullough; great-grandmother to Eleanore Worm; and also a sister, aunt and friend to so many people who loved her.

She was born on May 17, 1950, in East Lansing, Mich., to parents Anna Kae and George E. Cottral. She possessed a deeply compassionate nature without a single unkind bone in her body. This was shown by her life’s work as a hospice nurse for 17 years. She was constantly taking care of others and always put them first. Her career started in the operating room at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City and continued on the North Fork of Long Island at various places, including San Simeon by the Sound nursing home, and at Home Health Care in Alaska before ending her career at East End Hospice in Westhampton, N.Y.

She was passionate about history, especially if it revolved around ancestry or England. She also loved to read, anything from biographies of interesting people to contemporary romance books. She also was very crafty and was always sewing, crocheting or doing any variety of projects to make for her cozy home or for loved ones. An avid lover of all living things, she delighted in gardening and adored having pets by her side.

A graveside service will be held at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport, N.Y., on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s name to East End Hospice in Westhampton, N.Y., or to McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

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