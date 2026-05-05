Sandra “Sandy” (Shaw) Walker, 64, of Sloan, Iowa, passed away at her home Saturday, April 25, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Sandra Lee Shaw was born on July 28, 1961, in Bay Shore on Long Island, to Robert Jr. and Dorothy Ann (Ancewicz) Shaw. She was baptized in the Roman Catholic Church on Aug. 27, 1961, in Wyandanch, N.Y., and later confirmed on May 14, 1974, at Our Lady of Grace Church in West Babylon, Long Island.

Sandy attended Santapogue Grammar School in West Babylon, followed by West Babylon Junior High School, and ultimately graduated from Mattituck High School in 1979 after her family relocated to Laurel on the East End of Long Island. After high school, she continued her education at Judson College in Marion, Ala., where she graduated in 1983. During her college years, she especially enjoyed horseback riding and spent much of her free time at the stables.

Sandy Shaw and Kevin Walker were united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1990 in Cutchogue.

Sandy loved playing basketball and sailing the family’s Signet sailboat on Peconic Bay. A dedicated and hardworking individual throughout her life, she spent time living in Laurel, where she worked at a local flower shop and nursery. It was there that she developed her passion for flowers and plants, a passion she later turned into her own business, which she started with her husband, Kevin, in Seneca, S.C., called “The Flower Corner.”

Sandy attended Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Kevin Walker of Sloan, Iowa; her brother, Robert (Meta) Shaw of Culpeper, Va.; sister-in-law Cheryl Green of Onawa, Iowa; brother-in-law, Bradly Walker of Blencoe, Iowa; sister-in-law Charlene (Dave Dean) Walker of Onawa, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jr. and Dorothy (Ancewicz) Shaw; parents-in-law, Robert G. and Vera Mae (Thogersen) Walker; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Walker and Mark Walker; and infant-brother-in-law, Clinton R. Walker.

A funeral service was held Saturday, May 2, at the Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa, Iowa, with Darren C. E. Goslar, officiating. A live stream of the service was posted on the Goslar Funeral Home website with Sandy’s obituary. Burial will be held at a later date at the Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. A visitation was held Friday, May 1, at the Goslar Chapel with a prayer service, Pastor Craig Bock officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments.

Condolences may be left online for the family at goslarfuneralhome.com.

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