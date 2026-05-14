The Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail spotlights local fish and shellfish

Jerry DiCecco and his colleague serve local fish at Jerry and the Mermaid in Riverhead. (Photo Courtesy of Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program)

It just got easier to find a seafood dinner made with Long Island-landed fish and shellfish.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program (CCEMP) in collaboration with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has just launched the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail, meant to highlight fish markets, restaurants and oyster bars that sell and serve locally harvested fish and shellfish.

The Seafood Trail app features both north shore and south shore trails and provides a description of the business, a link to their website, a map and a check-in process to keep track of which seafood sites you’ve visited.

(image Courtesy of Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program)

The Seafood Cuisine Trail is part of New York State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, created to “bolster marine agriculture, promote a healthy natural environment and provide New Yorkers with a nutritious source of locally grown seafood,” according to their website.

Kristin Gerbino of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Program says that the state funded the venture while CCEMP did the hands-on work putting the trails together and getting the app built. “People don’t realize how much seafood is landed by our commercial fishermen and oyster growers — that it’s such a big industry here on Long Island. We want to raise awareness about that,” Gerbino says. “So much of the seafood that we consume is imported; it doesn’t make sense. We want to stop that disconnect and get people connected with the seafood that is available here.”

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