William D. Cichanowicz, lifelong resident of Cutchogue and Jamesport (a true “East Ender”) died on Sunday, May 24, 2026 surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old.

William was born on Oct. 14, 1949 in Greenport to Anna (née Pelis) and Charles F. Cichanowicz. He was one of four children. He graduated from Riverhead High School. After high school he attended SUNY Farmingdale where he attained his Associates Degree in Business.

In his professional career he worked as a self-employed farmer growing potatoes and vegetables with Cichanowicz Family Partnership in Riverhead. He was a proud member of the Jamesport Fire Department with Company #1 (where he served as secretary and treasurer for 20 years, and a member of the Jamesport Fire Department Association where he was the Sergeant at Arms for over 20 years. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue.

William is survived by his wife Edana (née McCaffery) Cichanowicz; siblings Charles Cichanowicz (Barbara) of Aquebogue, Robert Cichanowicz (Elizabeth) of Felton, Del., and Diane Cichanowicz-Brady (Thomas) of Jamesport; and many helpful and loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Jamesport Fire Department will render Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m. during the visitation. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated. Donation forms are available at the funeral home.

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