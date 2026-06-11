Ann Fliss of Laurel died June 11, 2026. She was 103.

Born in Great Neck Nov. 22, 1922, she was the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Graboski) Slivonik.

Ms. Fliss married Stanley and worked as a local housekeeper. She was a past member of the Rosary Society, and family said she enjoyed her flower garden and cooking.

Predeceased by her husband Stanley and son Stanley, she is survived by her children Joan Davidson of Riverhead, Jean Vitale of Florida, Frank Fliss of Tennessee and Barbara Zimnoski of Laurel; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead on Monday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. The funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Paid post