Christopher J. Montgomery of Greenport died June 10, 2026. He was 87.

Born in Greenport June 10, 1939, he was the son of Christopher B. and Anne (Kijowski) Montgomery. He graduated with the Greenport Class of 1957 and later, the Culinary Institute of America. He married Dorothy Carroza Sept. 21, 1969 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Mr. Montgomery served as a sous chef in the Merchant Marines on the S.S. United States and built a career as the chief cook for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Family said that he was a true lover of the outdoors, happiest on the water, spending decades fishing and boating. He possessed a deeply compassionate spirit and frequently tended to sick wild animals, holding a special fondness for rescuing birds. Known affectionately as “Poppy Chris” to generations of neighborhood children, he brought joy to his community and famously hosted an annual Christmas breakfast that became a treasured tradition for family and friends.

Predeceased by his brother John Montgomery; and sisters Margaret (Montgomery) Krukowski and Ann (Montgomery) Lundgren, he is survived by his children: Genevieve Montgomery, David Allen, Cathy (Chatty) Allen, Sally Corwin, Lewis Allen and Carol Allen; his siblings Judy Norcklin Grigonis and Donald Montgomery; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A service was held at St. Agnes R.C. Church June 12, officiated by Rev. Piotr Narkiewicz with burial following at St. Agnes Cemetery.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home.

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