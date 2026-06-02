Claire Brassil, 77, of Manhattan and Southold passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026 at the Westhampton Care Center.

Claire was born Aug. 13, 1948 in Brooklyn, the first child of Katherine (Kelly) and Jack Brassil. She was predeceased by her brother Jackie, sister Kathy and dog Chewie. She is survived by her beloved nephew, Jake Brassil, of Manhattan whom she lovingly raised as her own son.

Claire was a graduate of St. Saviour School in Brooklyn, Fordham University and Teachers College Columbia University. She retired from the New York City Public School System where she worked as an elementary teacher and reading specialist.

Claire loved travel, reading, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and her secret indulgence was the British soap opera East Enders.

Claire was the eldest cousin on both sides of her family, C.C. is how she was known to her cousins, spent summers on the North Fork as a mother’s helper tending to her many cousins with movie nights at the drive in and trips to Jack’s Shack for ice cream. She was always a calm and steady presence amongst the chaos.

C.C. will be missed greatly by her many friends, far and wide, and her 25 surviving cousins. As long as life and memory lasts we will remember thee.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Monsignor Jerry Ringenbach. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold. In lieu of flowers, donations to CAST or Boystown would be appreciated. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

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