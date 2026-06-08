David Paul Stetler II of Greenport died May 31, 2026. He was 38.

Born at Southampton Hospital May 29, 1988, he was the son of David Paul Stetler and Theresa Vidal Cassidy Stetler. He graduated high school and worked as a heavy equipment machine operator in Local Union 138 for Stetler Brothers Paving and Excavating in Brentwood, N.Y. for more than 20 years.

Family said he enjoyed working on cars, riding dirt bikes and being with family.

Predeceased by his father; grandmother Hattie C. Stetler and grandfather Harold L. Stetler, he is survived by his daughter Theia Stetler; mother Theresa Stetler of Greenport; cousin William Stetler of Greenport; nieces and nephew Kayla, Kacie and Julius Webster of Greenport; and siblings Amanda T. Stetler and James A. Stetler.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

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