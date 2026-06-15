Frances Mary Zambito of Laurel, formerly of Kings Park, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2026. She was 82 years old.

She was born on Feb. 29, 1944 in Huntington, N.Y. to Mary (née May) and George Kollmer. She graduated from Queen of the Rosary Academy High School in Amityville, N.Y.

On Nov. 5, 1966, in Wyandanch, N.Y., she married John W. Zambito and together they had four children. In her professional career, she was a bank teller for Bank of New York in Kings Park, N.Y. She was a member of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Kings Park, N.Y. where she was a catechist for years.

Frances is survived by her children: John Zambito Jr. (Amy), Mary Dowling (Edward), Thomas Zambito Sr. (Kimberly), and Gina Criscuola (Anthony); eleven grandchildren: John III, Emily, Edward Jr., John M., John A., Sofia, Thomas Jr., Matthew, Allyson, Amanda and Andrew; and siblings Sister Maryann Kollmer, Joan Spakouski, George Kollmer, Josephine Kennedy, Margaret Jones and Jane Giordano.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Paid post