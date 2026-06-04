James Posner, 99, of Greenport, formerly of Sag Harbor, passed away peacefully on May 19, 1926.

He was born on a cold Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 1927 in Manhattan, son of Elizabeth and Alexander Posner.

Jim thrived in business, the arts and travel. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a signalman and navigator on the destroyer USS Perkins and destroyer escort USS Frank Knox in the Pacific during the end of World War II. He was honorably discharged in July of 1946. His time at sea gave him a love of the ocean. He became a skilled sailor, owned sailboats and explored the east coast and Caribbean throughout his life.

After his time in the Navy, Jim attended Purdue University and Indiana University on the Gl Bill. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Business Administration. He loved sharing the story of how he traveled to Indiana, as he often hitchhiked or took the train to Indiana from New York.

He had a long professional career in retailing and merchandising, beginning his career at Macy’s as a buyer in New York City. He later served as president of The Fashion in Columbus, Ohio from 1963-1965, president of Dey Brothers Dept Store in Syracuse, N.Y. from 1965-1970 and president of Bond Clothing Stores from 1970-1972. His time in retailing gave him skills which he used in developing a retail consulting and services business which led him to meet and join two others as founders of Home Decorators Catalog.

After retirement, Jim enjoyed traveling the world, creating beautiful sculptures in marble, metal, wood and neon. He loved gardening, reading, the beach and ocean, sailing, the opera, Broadway shows, and exploring food from around the world.

He is survived by his daughters: Carol Howard (Guy) of Oxford, Conn., Ronni-Jo Carpenter (John) of North Yarmouth, Maine; six grandchildren: Sarah Worley (Alex) of East Hartford, Conn., David Howard (Emily) of Warren, Vt., Laura Herrmann (Greg) of Newtown, Conn., Scott Carpenter (Tory) of Charlestown, Mass., Rob Carpenter (fiancé Kathleen) of Boston, Mass., Alison Carpenter (Taylor Gorman) of Manchester-By-The-Sea, Mass. and 10 great-grandchildren; Tyler and Caitlin Worley, Willem and Eliza Howard, Amelia and Maddie Herrmann, Olivia and Thomas Gorman, Henry and Teddy Carpenter, his former wife Joan Posner Fegelman of Newtown, Conn. and his ‘brother’ and long-time friend Bob Gordman of Elkhorn, Neb.

Jim was predeceased by his parents: Elizabeth and Alexander Posner; his younger sister Louise Joseph and wife Linda Baldwin of Sag Harbor, N.Y.

His final three years were enriched by the care, devotion and friendship offered to JP by his caregiver Elmer Sinlao.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Peconic Landing for their care through the years which enriched his life.

JP, rest easy with fair winds and following seas.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

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