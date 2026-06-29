Jane Gordon Marston, formerly of Shelter Island and West Chester, Pa., passed away on June 24, 2026 at the age of 93.

Jane was born Oct. 2, 1932 to the late Weaver Loper Marston and Mary McFarland Marston in West Chester, Pa., grew up on a Memel Farm in Westtown, Pa. and spent summers on Shelter Island.

Jane graduated from Knox School and Centenary College in New Jersey. She also attended Parsons School of Design, Banff School of Fine Arts, Haystack School of Crafts and completed many courses and workshops in photo-journalism, sculpting and bird woodcarving.

Jane worked as a freelance photographer for many years across the US, Europe, Mexico, Denver, Colo. for five years and Australia for seven years. Jane, who lived full-time on Shelter Island, for more than 35 years, was devoted to nature photography mostly photographing osprey and other shorebirds. Jane showed her work in many local exhibitions, contributed to numerous charity auctions and was published in Life Magazine and National Geographic Magazine. She was a member of Shelter Island Yacht Club.

Jane was predeceased by her parents and sister Ann (Nancy) Marston Mills of Greenport. She is survived by her nephews William J. Mills III (Maureen) of Greenport and Robert L. Mills II (Carol) of East Marion; her nieces Sarah Mills Sands (David) of Orient and Mary Kathleen Mills Beatty (Tom) of Greenport; step-nieces Jennifer Lohrke Christensen (Paul) of Wells, Maine, Stephanie Ellison of San Antonio, Texas and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held at Oaklands Cemetery in West Chester, Pa. where Jane will be interred next to her parents and grandparents.

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