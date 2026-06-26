Judith B. Wurtz, a longtime resident of Cutchogue and beloved member of the North Fork community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the age of 79.

Judith was born on Sept. 13, 1946, in Riverhead, to Ann (née Kulesa) and Raymond V. Bonczyk. One of four children, she graduated from Mercy High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in social work from Rosary Hill College.

On Nov. 1, 1969, she married the love of her life, William W. “Bill” Wurtz, in Riverhead. Together they shared 49 years of marriage, raising their family and making their home in Cutchogue.

Judith worked as a social worker for Suffolk County before later serving as a secretary for Pinewood Nursery in Cutchogue and several other local businesses. Her social work education reflected a lifelong commitment to helping others, a value that carried her through her work, volunteer service, and everyday life. She devoted countless hours to community service and was an active member of the East End Lions Club for many years, supporting local causes and building lasting friendships.

Family was at the center of Judith’s life. She was a loving mother to Melissa and Wendy, welcomed Brian and Michael as sons, and took great joy in her granddaughters, Sienna Grace and Layla Rose, who brought so much happiness to her life. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, caring nature, and dedication to both her family and community.

Predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2018, and by her brothers Timothy Bonczyk, Raymond Bonczyk Jr., and Kenny Bonczyk, Judith is survived by her daughters, Melissa W. Fiedler (Brian) of Key West, Fla., and Wendy W. Turdo (Michael) of East Lyme, Conn.; and her cherished granddaughters, Sienna Grace Turdo and Layla Rose Turdo.

The family will received friends Thursday, June 25 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, June 26 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in Cutchogue. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the East End Lions Club would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

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