Judy Blackwell Kavasch
Judy Blackwell Kavasch of Aquebogue and Point O’Woods, N.Y. passed away on Friday, May 29, 2026. She was 82 years old.
She is survived by her husband Alan W. Kavasch; children Jennifer B. Rotnem (Marco) of Chico, Calif., Kelly B. Cunningham (Dennis) of South Hamilton, Mass. and Alexis W. Veryzer (Thomas) of Sound Beach, N.Y.; grandchildren Charlie Cunningham, Caitlin Cunningham, Courtney Cunningham, Morgan Reiser, Isabel Reiser and Ryder Veryzer; and siblings Beatrice “Bonnie” Matthews of Reading, Pa. and Joanne Hollister (Doyle) of Santa Barbara, Calif.
Services are private under the direction of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.
Paid post