Judy Blackwell Kavasch of Aquebogue and Point O’Woods, N.Y. passed away on Friday, May 29, 2026. She was 82 years old.

She is survived by her husband Alan W. Kavasch; children Jennifer B. Rotnem (Marco) of Chico, Calif., Kelly B. Cunningham (Dennis) of South Hamilton, Mass. and Alexis W. Veryzer (Thomas) of Sound Beach, N.Y.; grandchildren Charlie Cunningham, Caitlin Cunningham, Courtney Cunningham, Morgan Reiser, Isabel Reiser and Ryder Veryzer; and siblings Beatrice “Bonnie” Matthews of Reading, Pa. and Joanne Hollister (Doyle) of Santa Barbara, Calif.

Services are private under the direction of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

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