Kathleen Elizabeth Weber of Rocky Point, 69, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026, after a courageous battle with acute leukemia.

Born in Rockville Centre and raised in Setauket and Greenport, Kathleen was a loving mother, devoted family member and cherished friend. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with those she loved, especially her son, Zachary, and daughter, Marissa, who were the pride of her life.

Kathleen dedicated more than 20 years of service to the Stony Brook University Research Foundation. She was also proud to earn her master’s degree from SBU.

Kathleen had a deep appreciation for nature and beauty. She was a passionate interior designer and took great pride in gardening and involved with the Rocky Point Civic Association helping secure $1.2 million for revitalization and dedicating countless hours to improving and beautifying her community.

Kathleen found peace and happiness on Long Island Sound. She was a member of her local beach and loved spending summer evenings listening to live music at Cedar Beach.

Those who knew Kathleen will remember her caring heart, sense of humor, generous spirit, unwavering strength and dedication to both her family and community. Even during her illness, she faced each day with courage, grace and resilience, inspiring everyone around her.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported Kathleen throughout her battle, with special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for their compassion and care.

Predeceased by her parents and brothers Michael Weber and Harold Weber Jr., Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Marissa Sclafani; her son, Zachary Weber; her granddaughter; her sister, Marylou Weber; her brother Jeffrey Weber (Valma); and her nephews John and Chris Walsh.

May she rest in peace, forever loved, forever remembered.

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