Louise Veprovsky Reebel of Southold, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. She was 93 years old.

Louise was born on June 4, 1932 in Flushing, N.Y. to Louise A. (née Landa) and Edward C. Veprovsky. She was one of two children. She was a graduate of Wells College and The Harvard-Radcliffe Program. On April 22, 1961, in Flushing, she married the love of her life, the late Harold E. Reebel. Together they had two children.

In her professional career she worked as a real estate agent for Van Riper/Douglas Elliman Realty in Manhasset and for Lewis and Nickles Realty in Southold. Prior to living on the North Fork, she lived in Manhasset in Nassau County from 1963 to 1998. She was a summer resident on the North Fork from 1940 to 1998, and became a full-time resident in 1998. While living in Manhasset, she was active in various organizations and was the president of the School Community Association (SCA) of Manhasset. She also held public office in the Village of Munsey Park as a Trustee from 1974 to 1979. In 1979, she became the first elected female Mayor in the Village of Munsey Park, and continued to hold office until 1984. She was the seventeenth mayor for the village.

Predeceased by her husband Harold; she is survived by her children Diana R. Piper (George) of Bloomfield, N.J. and Daniel E. Reebel of Stafford, Va.; grandchild Justin D. Piper; brother Edward C. Veprovsky II (Ann) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; niece and grandnieces Tara, Trinity and Mina Veprovsky of St. Petersburg, Fla. Private Family Services will be held at Flushing Cemetery where Louise will be laid to rest with her husband Harold. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Cancer Research and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

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