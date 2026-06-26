Mary Irene Krupski of Stuart, Fla. and formerly of Southold passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2026. She was 95 years old.

Mary was born on July 15, 1930 in Springfield, Vt. to Mary (née Dombrowski) and Michael Tysko. She was an only child. After high school, she married the love of her life, the late Henry M. Krupski, in September of 1947. Together they had two children, and would make their home in Southold. She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, and Saint Joseph’s R.C. Church in Stuart, Fla.

Predeceased by her husband Henry; Mary is survived by her children Raymond Krupski (Cissy) of Southold and Theresa Kudlinski (Ted) of Palm City, Fla.; grandchildren Michael Kudlinski, Kevin Kudlinski (Maria), Melissa Krupski-Downs (Matt), Allison Salmaggi (Henry James) and Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Krupski (Jane); and great-grandchildren Brenden Kudlinski, Tim Kudlinski, Henry Kudlinski, Giana Kudlinski, Jack Krupski, Bradley Krupski, Avery Downs, Henry Raymond Salmaggi and Ainsley Salmaggi.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

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