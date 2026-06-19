Maryann Boger of Southold passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026 after a long illness. Born to John and Elizabeth Simcik on Nov. 5, 1944, she was 81 years old.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Robert Boger; daughter Michelle Poarch (Clyde) of Petersburg, Va.; step children Scott Boger (Gerarda) of Southold; Laurie Neese (Robert) of Southold; Karen Odell (Jason) of Southold; step grandchildren Robert Boger of Charleston, SC; Ella and Tate Neese of Southold; Anabelle, Shepherd, and Bennett Odell of Southold; siblings Rosemarie Ryba (Bernard) of Old Brookville, NY; John R. Simcik (JB) of Riverhead; nieces Rebecca Amato (Michael) of Haworth, NJ; Kyle Schuerlein (Benjamin) of Amity Harbor, NY; and nephews Christopher Ryba (Megan) of Shoreham, NY; John T. Simcik of East Marion; and Joseph Simcik of East Marion.

Maryann earned an LPN degree from Glen Cove Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1966 and worked many years at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was an accomplished cook and many of her recipes have become family favorites and shared with many people. She is also remembered for hosting numerous family and social events which everyone looked forward to. She loved animals and had many cherished pets over the years.

In keeping with her wishes, Maryann was cremated, and the family will honor her privately.

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