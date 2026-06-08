Greenport resident Paul Denniston Leary, formerly of Cutchogue and Bellerose Village, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2026, at the age of 94.

Born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Bronxville, N.Y., Paul was the son of Robert Emmett Leary and Marion Denniston (née) Leary. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara Baldwin (née) Leary; his brother, Robert Emmett Leary Jr.; and sisters, Barbara Ann Leary and Eileen Leary.

Paul spent his childhood in Stewart Manor, N.Y., graduating from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park. He went on to attend Syracuse University before continuing his studies at Hofstra University.

Paul proudly served in the United States Army and worked in a high-security position at the Pentagon. Due to the highly confidential nature of his service, he often humorously remarked that his main responsibility was to “sweep the floors.”

Following his military service, Paul worked at Cannon Mills a textile company as a salesman. Eventually he would go on to form his own business, Paul D. Leary Yarn Sales. A dedicated and hardworking professional throughout his career, he remained active in retirement and became a real estate agent on the North Fork.

An avid golfer, Paul spent as much time as possible playing the back nine at North Fork Country Club. He found great enjoyment in the game and in the friendships it brought him over the years.

Paul is survived by his children, Linda Scholl and Bruce Leary; his granddaughter Shauna D. Scholl; and many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Internment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library or the Mattituck-Laurel Library.

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