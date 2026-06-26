Ronald C. Sujeski of Mattituck died at Peconic Bay Medical Center June 23, 2026. He was 67.

Born Nov. 28, 1958, he was the son of Walter and Bernice (Podgurski) Sujeski. He graduated Mattituck High School in 1977 and worked as a landscaper in Mattituck.

Family said he enjoyed racing and helped in the pit crew at Riverhead Raceway.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his son Christopher.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church with interment to follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Paid post