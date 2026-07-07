Christine (Cris) Eleanor Anderson Hempel died, age 80 years and 151 days, at home in East Marion on June 26, 2026.

Cris was born Jan. 26, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wis. Her parents were Alice Jankjowski Anderson and Renich Paul Anderson. She has a sister Julia Charlotte Anderson (Mc Dowell). Cris grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wis. and received an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and a graduate degree from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University.

She married Robert Hempel of Lynbrook, New York in 1968.

Cris is survived by her husband Rob; her daughter Jennifer Klaven Hempel of Chicago, Ill., (married to Paula Marie Clayton) and her son Eric Anders Hempel of Columbia, Miss. (married to Suzy Lee Kympton). Cris and Rob have two grandsons Augustus Anders Hempel and Jackson Renich Hempel, of Columbia, Miss.

Cris taught kindergarten, and generally nurtured all students, from 1974 until 2015. First at Lake Forest Country Day School, Lake Forest, Ill. and finally The Ensworth School, Nashville, Tenn.

In 2015, Cris and Rob began their ten-year transition from Brentwood, Tenn. to East Marion, becoming full-time NoFo residents in Oct. 2025. All the while, she volunteered at ELIH Opportunity Shop, Greenport; C.A.S.T., Southold; and Cornell Cooperative Extension, Riverhead.

Her principal interest was the needs of others, with her family and all students at the head of the list. Cris had genuine interest in, and curiosity about, the people and places around her. Beyond that she enjoyed fiber arts, gardening and cooking. Cris rescued “Pax vobiscum” a Terrier-mix in February.

If inclined, any donations to C.A.S.T. (www.castnorthfork.org) would be consistent with Cris’ life.

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