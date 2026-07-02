Linda Louise Hamann of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2026, at the age of 79.

She was born in Cutchogue on Feb. 11, 1947, to Michael and Irene (Raynor) Kaloski. She loved her family dearly and found her greatest joy in the time they spent together.

Linda will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, boundless energy and her ability to bring people together. She lived her life fully, bringing energy, laughter and a sense of fun wherever she went. She also had a strong work ethic and a deep sense of dedication and took pride in everything she did. She found great joy in the simple things, spending time in her garden, biking, yoga, and sharing special moments with family and friends. She had a special love for her dogs, Stinky Pete and Bailey, who were a constant source of companionship and joy.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Melanie Gyde and her husband, Ben, and Kristy Johnson and her husband, Paul. She was a proud and loving Nana to Clay, Alex and Brooklynn, who brought her immense happiness. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Kaloski, and her sister, Lorry Simon of Cutchogue, who, along with their families, remained close throughout her life.

The family received friends June 28 at Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio, where a funeral service also took place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at crosserpriesman.com.

Linda’s warmth, energy and love for life will be deeply missed and remembered with love by her family and all who knew her.

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