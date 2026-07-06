Philip A. Schmitt, 93, of Riverhead, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 21, 1932, in Farmingdale, N.Y., to Philip A. Schmitt Sr. and Mary (Dubon) Schmitt, Phil was the youngest of four children and the only son.

On Feb. 5, 1956, Phil married the love of his life, Anne. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, a remarkable milestone that reflected a lifetime of love and devotion. Together they built a life rooted in faith, family, and farming and were blessed with three children, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

A graduate of Farmingdale High School, Phil proudly carried on his family’s farming legacy through Philip A. Schmitt and Son Farms, Inc. As the patriarch of both the family and the farm, he was dedicated to preserving the values of faith, hard work, and integrity that had been passed down through generations. In 1979, he relocated the family’s farming operation from Farmingdale to Riverhead, where it continues today. His dedication to agriculture at one time earned him the nickname “The Lettuce King,” a recognition that reflected not only the quality of his crops but also the respect he earned throughout the farming community.

Phil was a devoted Catholic and a faithful parishioner of St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. His faith was the foundation of his life and guided his devotion to his family and the farm.

Phil is survived by his beloved wife, Anne; his children, Philip (Debbie Andrews) Schmitt, Kathy (Stanley) Zilnicki, and Stacie Stueber; his cherished grandchildren, Philip (Courtney) Schmitt, Matthew (Ashley) Schmitt, Kristie (Derek) Matuszewski, Andrew (Corinne) Zilnicki, Daniel (Gwen) Zilnicki, Richard “RJ” Stueber, Robert Stueber, Delanie Stueber, and Ryan Stueber; his eleven great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy May, Marion May, and Florence Kaufold, and his son-in-law, Richard Stueber.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, July 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or masses may be offered for the repose of Phil’s soul.

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