Southold designates cooling centers ahead of incoming extreme heat

Southold Town is taking precautions ahead of extreme incoming heat. (Credit: Courtesy National Weather Service)

The Town of Southold has designated two cooling centers for the community in preparation for the extreme heat expected in the area on Thursday and Friday.

Peak heat index values are expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees along the coast — and up to 110 degrees inland, according to the National Weather Service.

“Residents are urged to check in on their friends and neighbors, and vulnerable populations, to ensure they are safe and to see if they need to utilize the cooling center,” the town said in a release.

The Southold Town Human Resource Center in Mattituck will be open as a cooling center before the extreme heat on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Room one of the Southold Town Community Center in Peconic will be open as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For non-emergency questions, call the Southold Town Police Department at (631) 765-2600.

Riverhead Town will also be opening its senior center as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All outdoor recreation programs will be cancelled after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, and are completely cancelled for Friday. All outdoor facility rentals are cancelled for both days. Summer camp will be moved inside.

Riverhead Town beach facilities will be open until 9 p.m., and lifeguards and beach attendants will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.