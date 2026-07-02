Theodore Joseph (Brush) Szczotka, lovingly known to many as “Teddy,” of Peconic passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 after a life devoted to his family, his community, and honest hard work. He was 87 years old.

Born on April 25, 1939, Teddy proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years before returning home to build a life centered on family and service. For an extraordinary 68 years, he was a dedicated member of the Southold Fire Department, giving countless hours to protecting and serving his community.

Locals knew Teddy by his nicknames, “The Mayor,” “Ivan” and “Lucky Brush,” a reflection of his friendly nature and the countless people whose lives he touched. Whether you met him once or knew him for decades, he had a way of making everyone feel like a friend.

Teddy dedicated his working life to Steve J. Doroski Produce farming and to Steve J. Doroski Garden Center. He took pride in his work and found joy in helping make the community more beautiful.

Outside of work, Teddy loved his trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun and trying his luck with scratch-off tickets and entering raffles, always hoping the next one would be the big winner. He enjoyed playing darts, shooting pool, and loved golfing as well as a devoted Yankee fan. His warm smile, quick wit, and kindhearted teddy bear personality made him a favorite among family, friends, and neighbors. He will be remembered for the laughter he brought to others, his generous spirit, and the genuine kindness he showed throughout his life.

Teddy is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara; his children, Karen, Nancy, and Ted and his wife, Brenda; and his cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Sean, and Casey.

Teddy’s legacy is one of dedication, service, hard work, and love. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, fellow firefighters, and the community he so faithfully served.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where Southold Fire Department Firematic Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Deacon Doug Moran. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

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