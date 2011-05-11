Achievements

• Kimberly Van Bourgondien, daughter of Patricia and Robert Van Bourgondien of Southold, has been selected for membership in the academic honor society Delta Epsilon Iota at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, where she is a childhood education major in the Class of 2013.

• Kaylyn O’Brien of Laurel has been inducted into Hai Timiai, the senior honor society at William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y., where she serves as president of the student congress.

• Janna Cisterino of Greenport has been elected to the Phi Beta Kappa chapter at SUNY/Geneseo, where she is a senior.

• Stephen Milner of Laurel has been named to the dean’s list for the fall and winter trimesters at Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design, where he is a sophomore.

• Bartosz Nabrdalik, the son of Alicja and Tadeusz Nabrdalik of Peconic and a 1997 graduate of Southold High School, received a doctoral degree in European history from the University of Vienna, Austria, at the end of the fall semester. Dr. Nabrdalik lives and teaches in Vienna.

• Niki Benedetto of Mattituck has earned a place on the winter 2010-11 dean’s list at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where she is majoring in graphic arts design.

