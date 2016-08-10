Cops: Route 48 crash in Mattituck sends two to hospital

A Jeep traveling south on Mill Lane hydroplaned and collided with another car that was heading west on Route 48 Saturday afternoon, Southold Town police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Police did not immediately disclose the extent of the injuries. No charges were expected to be filed, police said, although the investigation is ongoing.

The Mattituck Fire Department responded to the accident, which occurred about 3 p.m.

Route 48 was closed in both directions following the accident.

Photo caption: Traffic was being diverted down Mill Lane as first responders cleared the scene. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

