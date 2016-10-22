Village Board incumbents to seek re-election

The Greenport Village Board election will be held on March 21, 2017 with two seats up for grabs. Both incumbents, Mary Bess Phillips and Julia Robins, said they plan to run for re-election.

Ms. Phillips said her decision to seek re-election was made after a family discussion and that she had proposals she wanted to see “followed through” and other ideas she wanted implemented.

The election will be held at Greenport Fire Department headquarters on Third Street from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., said village clerk Sylvia Pirillo. Voter registration will be held on March 9 and 11.

Ms. Pirillo said nominating petitions to be included on the village’s general election ballot can be filed beginning on Feb. 7, 2017 with a deadline one week later on Feb. 14.

Photo caption: Mary Bess Phillips, left, and Julia Robins. (Credit: Paul Squire)

