Watch Southold broadcast students cover Election Night live

Tonight, Join us for Live Election Day Coverage! 7pm-Midnight! 🇺🇸SohoTVNews.com A video posted by SOHO TV News (@sohotvnews) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:27am PST

Southold High School’s television broadcasting program SOHO TV will provide live election coverage Tuesday night.

Superintendent David Gamberg said students will take on the roles of news anchors, field reporters, graphic artists, producers and more.

[Related story: Southold students raising funds to complete work on TV studio]

The event will also provide students with learning opportunities about civics, journalism and communications engagement, he added.

Visit sohotvnews.com to watch the live stream, which begins at 7 p.m.

Comments

comments