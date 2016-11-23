Mattituck news: Chamber supports Small Business Saturday

It is the season for giving! And as a reminder, you can still donate personal care items, sundries and certain snacks to Patty Hocker and Claire Kennedy’s annual collection for deployed servicemen and -women through Saturday, Nov. 26. Drop-offs are at Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck, North Fork Real Estate in Cutchogue and Southold Pharmacy. Cash will also be accepted to defray shipping costs.

Mattituck High School grad Christopher Jester has just finished boot camp at the Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot, successfully completing 13 weeks of intensive basic training with Training Platoon 3089, during which he was a fire team leader. After 10 days’ leave at home, Pvt. Jester will report to Camp Lejeune for a month of military combat training, followed by military occupation specialty school.

Belated happy birthday wishes go out this week to Robert Smith.

Congratulations to the MHS Students of the Month for October: Gabriella Hassildine, Joe DePinto, Kim Torres, Samantha McNamara, Mackenzie Daly, Elian Chichanowicz, Tyler Schroeck, Christopher Nicholson, Justin McKinney, Antonio Jimenez, Brain Nicholson, Yeimy Castellanos, Chelsea Marlborough and Rudy Bruer. Bravo!

A round of applause for MHS senior and playwright Ryan Buchholz on the recent successful performances of “Hollow’s Rising.” The play was directed by senior Cheyenne Harris and featured the MHS Junior High Players. Food was collected in place of an admission fee for all who wanted to contribute to our local food pantry.

Need some holiday spirit? You can enjoy the sounds of the season compliments of the East End Quartet on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Macari Vineyards.

Paul Falia, who often speaks to students at our school about life, will perform “The Class of Life” at Mattituck-Laurel Library Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Paul is always entertaining, so it promises to be an enjoyable afternoon.

The Mattituck Chamber of Commerce reminds us that Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday. Drop by and purchase a gift or two from our local merchants. On Friday, Dec. 2, Santa and Mrs. Claus flip the switch to light the chamber’s solar-powered Christmas tree near CVS. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes; you may even see some Christmas donkeys and hear some carolers. On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. there’s a free movie for youngsters followed by hot chocolate from Starbucks. Santa and Mrs. Claus will return aboard a Mattituck fire truck for pictures with the kids courtesy of Rite Aid.

The Southold Chapter of the DAR reminds town residents that it will accept tattered American flags for proper disposal and, depending on flag size and demand, may be able to replace them. Email [email protected] or call 631-298-5988.

May you and yours enjoy a peaceful holiday and may you take the time to count your blessing and share your bounty with those you love and those less fortunate. Happy Thanksgiving!

