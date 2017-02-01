Silver alert issued for missing Greenport man with seizure disorder

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greenport man who suffers from a seizure disorder.

Anthony Wind, 60, of Bay Avenue was last seen in Bay Shore Tuesday. Officers believe he was taking a cab from Bay Shore to the Babylon train station so he could take trains to Ronkonkoma and then back home to Greenport.

Mr. Wind is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with a fair complexion and green eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Southold Police Department at 631-765-2600 or dial 911.

