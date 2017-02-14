Win a Jeep Renegade or $15K at ELIH’s annual raffle fundraiser

If you could use a brand new Jeep — or thousands of dollars in cash — now’s your chance.

Eastern Long Island Hospital’s Auxiliary announced Tuesday it will raffle off a 2017 Jeep Renegade, which recently arrived at the Greenport hospital, at its 12th annual fundraiser this spring.

This year’s event is sponsored by both the auxiliary and Mullen Motors of Southold. The winner will be able to choose either the Jeep or a $15,000 cash prize.

Raffle tickets cost $50 each and are limited to the first 900 received. All proceeds benefit the hospital’s patient services.

The Jeep will be on display at the hospital’s entrance until the raffle drawing on May 12. Ticket holders don’t need to be present to win, officials said.

Photo caption: (From left) Bill and Rich Mullen of Mullen Motors with ELIH Auxiliary members Helene Fall and Fran Murphy with the 2017 Jeep Renegade. (Credit: Eastern Long Island Hospital)

