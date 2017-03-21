Incumbents retain seats in Greenport Village election

Mary Bess Phillips and Julia Robins both retained their seats on the Greenport Village Board after Tuesday’s election. The incumbents both defeated the lone challenger, Paul Kreiling, and will serve four-year terms as trustees.

Ms. Phillips, the owner of Alice’s Fish Market, was first elected in 2009. Ms. Robins, a salesperson at Albert-son Realty in Greenport, was first elected in 2013. They will get back to work on the Village Board alongside Mayor George Hubbard Jr. and fellow trustees Jack Martilotta and Doug Roberts.

Ms. Robins received 223 total votes and Ms. Phillips received 221. Mr. Kreiling totaled 195 votes.

Mr. Kreiling is a 25-year Greenport resident and owner of Easterly Sailing School.

Lucy Clark, whose legal name is Mary Louise Given, announced last week she had opted to drop out of the race and did not attend a debate May 13. She still received 37 total votes.

At the debate, the candidates presented different ideas about how $1.3 million from the tentative PSEG-Long Island cable project agreement should be spent. Ms. Phillips had said she believes one of the first expenditures should be hiring a planner to advise the board, staff and community on what needs to be done to improve the village’s quality of life. Ms. Robins had said the first expenditure will be earmarked for a stormwater mitigation project for Fifth and Sixth streets.

Here’s how the numbers broke down Tuesday:

• Ms. Robins — 209 votes, 14 absentee, 223 total

• Ms. Phillips — 205 votes, 16 absentee, 221 total.

• Mr. Kreiling — 180 votes, 15 absentee, 195 total.

• Ms. Given — 35 votes, 2 absentee, 37 total.

Photos: Julia Robins, left, congratulates Mary Bess Phillips Tuesday night following the elections results. (Credit: Tina Contento)

