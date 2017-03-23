One minute on the North Fork: Oregon Road

Even on the North Fork there are few locations quite like Oregon Road.

With its tucked away vineyards and farm properties and picturesque farmhouses, it’s one of the more pleasant drives in Southold Town.

The road, which is located north of County Road 48, runs from Wickham Avenue in Mattituck to Bridge Lane in Cutchogue. Even in winter it’s a sight worth seeing.

We stopped at both Lieb Cellars and Shinn Estate Vineyards, as well as several farm fields in between, to capture this week’s “One minute on the North Fork” Saturday.

Comments

comments