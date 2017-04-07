Main Road Biscuit Co. now serving dinner

Jamesport’s newest breakfast spot will now start serving dinner, too.

Main Road Biscuit Co. will begin serving dinner on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m.

“We’re very excited,” owner Marissa Drago said. “It’ll allow my chef to have a little more culinary control over specials, elevate the menu and really use some of the ingredients we wouldn’t be able to use at lunch time.”

Drago said they will continue the dinner service throughout the season and if it is successful then she will look into expanding it. She said she’s excited to “use the seasonal bounty” and go to the farms during the day to pick things up to use for dinner that night.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (631) 779-3643. Main Road Biscuit Co. is located at 1601 Main Road, Jamesport. mainroadbiscuitco.com

