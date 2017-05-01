Photos: Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital’s open house

Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital hosted an open house Sunday that gave the public a behind-the-scenes look at animal care.

The hospital partnered with the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association — which sponsored other events across Long Island the same day — to educate the public about what’s involved in veterinary care.

Doctors John Andresen, Charles Timpone, Nicole Mercurio and Scott Kimmell, along with other hospital staff, gave tours of the space as well as performed a mock surgery to give pet owners a better understanding of the tools used to keep their four-legged friends healthy.

The event included pony rides, petting zoo, Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffles and additional games. A professional photographer was also available to take pictures of owners and their pets.

Sunday’s event was the hospital’s first open house since it was established in 1994.

Top photo: A child meets Diesel, a donkey who’s been a patient at Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital since he was born. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

