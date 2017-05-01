Photos: Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital’s open house

Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital hosted an open house Sunday that gave the public a behind-the-scenes look at animal care.
The hospital partnered with the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association — which sponsored other events across Long Island the same day — to educate the public about what’s involved in veterinary care.
Doctors John Andresen, Charles Timpone, Nicole Mercurio and Scott Kimmell, along with other hospital staff, gave tours of the space as well as performed a mock surgery to give pet owners a better understanding of the tools used to keep their four-legged friends healthy.
The event included pony rides, petting zoo, Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffles and additional games. A professional photographer was also available to take pictures of owners and their pets.
Sunday’s event was the hospital’s first open house since it was established in 1994.
Top photo: A child meets Diesel, a donkey who’s been a patient at Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital since he was born. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital owners Dr. John Andresen (left) and Dr. Charles Timpone with Jane, a Jack Russell Terrier.
Photographer Carl Timpone, Dr. Timpone’s son, volunteered to shoot and print free pet portraits inside the hospital’s barn, including Dr. Andresen’s wife, Mary Beth, and their pet, Jane.
Children met Diesel the donkey.
Natalia Bamberger of Riverhead meets Diesel the donkey.
The event included pony rides.
Nicole Porter of Ridge with her Bullypit, Destiny, and Pomeranian, Foxy.
Charlie is an 8-month-old paralyzed female puppy. She had a tumor on her spine, underwent chemo and radiation treatment in NYC and is recovering at the Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital.
NFAWL volunteer Dolores Jacobs with Tilly, a dog available for adoption at the Southold shelter.
Rob Doumeng of NFAWL with Bonnie (left) and Missy. Both dogs are available for adoption at the Riverhead shelter.
Glen Jacobs of Aquebogue with his daughter, Rowan, at the petting zoo.
Caelyn Keels of Southold.
Diahnn Seaman of Glen Cove pets a bunny.
Loki enjoys visiting the veterinary hospital.
Doctors used stuffed animals to show how they perform surgeries.
Dr. Nicole Mercurio gives a behind-the-scenes tour and explains how X-ray technology has advanced in recent years.
Licensed veterinarian technician Melanie McKay teaches visitors about pet skin conditions.
Dane Rose Kosinski of Aquebogue and her daughter, Olivia, visit the hospital’s patients.
Singer Rita Rose performed during the open house.
From left, NFAWL representatives Dolores Jacobs, Elizabeth Rolison, Meredith Moran and Betty Kiernan with Tilly, a dog available for adoption at the Southold shelter.
The event included Chinese auctions and raffles.
