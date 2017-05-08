LIRR crossing in Greenport to be closed May 17 for track work

The Long Island Rail Road is planning track work at the Silvermere Road crossing in Greenport on Wednesday, May 17 and the road will be closed.

Workers are scheduled to repair the asphalt crossing surface and the tracks — both the steel rails, the wooden ties and the compacted stone bedding the ties rest in known as ballast, according to the LIRR. Vehicle traffic will be closed between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Residents who need to travel during that time would need to pre-park their cars north of the crossing in advance of the closure. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed around the crossing, the LIRR said.

The work will also affect the trains that day. Customers traveling to or from the three North Fork stations should plan for additional travel time and be prepared to transfer between trains and buses at Riverhead.

