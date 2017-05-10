Solar project approved for Southold Town’s animal shelter

The Southold Town Board unanimously approved Tuesday night a $630,000 plan to install solar panels at its animal shelter, a move officials say will reduce energy costs and provide shade for the shelter.

Town Supervisor Scott Russell said the project is expected to cost $572,000 and a contingency budget was added into the total bond amount. Additionally, he said $306,000 of the project will be paid for through grants.

A plan to install solar at the shelter has been in the works for about three years and is expected to generate electricity for both the shelter, which accounts for over 10 percent of the town’s total electrical costs, and the police station, town officials have said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments