Christopher and Patricia McCarthy of Laurel have announces the engagement of their daughter Patricia Jean McCarthy to Thomas Michael Redmond, son of Thomas Edward and Julia Redmond of Columbus, Ohio.

Patricia, a graduate of Colgate University and New York University, is employed as a teacher in Summit, N.J. Thomas is an alumnus of Ohio State University and manages digital marketing at PayPal.

The couple plans to be married in the fall at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

