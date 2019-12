Allyson and Trevor Davison of Jamesport have announced the engagement of their son Ian to Jessica Chan, daughter of Ada Chan of San Jose, Calif.

Mr. Davison, a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, is a manufacturing engineering manager at Apple Inc. in Cupertino, Calif.

Ms. Chan, a graduate of Drexel University, is a visual designer at Xperiel in Sunnyvale, Calif.

A 2020 wedding is planned.

Comments

comments