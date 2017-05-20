Greenport Village to widen portions of Main Street this summer

It’s a tight squeeze for drivers on a portion of Main Street in Greenport Village, especially when there’s a car traveling in the opposite direction.

Village officials are looking to change that this summer.

The village plans to bond $800,000 to widen and repave Main Street between Bay and Central avenues, as well as repave several other roads, Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said during Thursday’s Village Board work session.

“We want to start this work by the end of June,” he said, adding the project involves removing sidewalks and curbs on the east side of the street in order to widen the road by 22 inches. “I think this will stop all the side-view mirrors from being hit. It will be the same size the rest of Main Street after this.”

The road will comply with New York State code and federal Americans With Disabilities Act requirements, Mr. Hubbard said.

Other projects include: repairing aprons at the firehouse, repaving Sixth Street between Fourth and Fifth streets; adding curbed sidewalks on Wiggins Street; and repaving Broad Street.

“Broad Street is in really bad shape,” Mr. Hubbard said. “And it’s the widest road, so it’s costing more. It’s like doing two roads.”

The work is expected to take about a month and a half to complete. Construction activities will not be conducted on Fourth of July weekend, the mayor said.

While the village has been repaving roads using unspent funds from previous years, Mr. Hubbard said a bond is needed to pay for this work because there isn’t enough fund balance to pay for these jobs, which he described as the “longest overdue projects.”

The village received a $125,000 grant from the state, village treasurer Robert Brandt said. He added a $31,800 contingency fund is included in the bond.

The bond, which will be a tax exempt municipal bond, is expected be repaid over 10 years, which is considered the practical lifespan of the work, he said.

Resident Chatty Allen, who drives a school bus for the Greenport School District, said she’s in favor of the construction proposal.

“I commend you on the project to widen Main Street,” she told the Village Board.

Resident John Winkler questioned why the village plans to bond the money instead of paying for the project with a portion of the $1.3 million it plans to receive for allowing the power authority to run an underground electric cable below village streets to Shelter Island.

Mr. Hubbard said the village hasn’t received that payment yet. In addition, he said the cable project isn’t related to the proposed road widening work.

[email protected]

Photo credit: Krysten Massa

