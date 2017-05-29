Memorial Day services across the North Fork: Photos

Rain couldn’t wash away Memorial Day commemorations on the North Fork Monday morning, as services were held in Mattituck, Orient and Greenport.

The events kicked off with Orient’s traditional parade from the firehouse on Tabor Road to memorials throughout the hamlet. A service in front of the Orient Yacht Club included the dropping of a wreath into the harbor.

The annual dock ceremony also went on as planned in Greenport with veterans, scouts and village officials marching from Adams Street to the Railroad Dock.

Southold Town’s annual ceremony was then held under tents at the American Legion monument in Mattituck, followed by a parade up Pike Street to Pacific Street and Main Road.

ORIENT PARADE

Photos by Grant Parpan

GREENPORT PARADE AND DOCK CEREMONY

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

SOUTHOLD TOWN PARADE IN MATTITUCK

Photos by Grant Parpan

Comments

comments