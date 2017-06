Edward J. “Buzzy” Truskolaski, a longtime resident of Westhampton and formerly of Aquebogue, died June 22 at age 59.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

